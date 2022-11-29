'Do You Have 100 Heads Like Ravan?' Row Over Congress Chief's Remark On PM

Mr Kharge made the comments while addressing a rally in Ahmedabad ahead of polls next month.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's comment calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Ravan" has triggered a political row in the middle of the Gujarat election campaign.

The BJP has accused Mr Kharge of "insulting Gujarat's son" repeatedly.

"Modi ji is Prime Minister. Forgetting his work, he keeps campaigning in corporation elections, MLA elections, MP elections, everywhere... All the time he's talking about himself - 'You don't have to see anyone else, just look at Modi and vote'. How many times do we see your face? How many forms do you have? Do you have 100 heads like Ravan?" Mr Kharge said, drawing laughter and applause from his audience.

The Congress chief said in every election, candidates sought votes in the name of PM Modi.

मोदी जी प्रधानमंत्री हैं। वह काम छोड़कर नगर निगम का चुनाव, MLA का चुनाव, MP के चुनाव में प्रचार करते रहते हैं।



हर वक्त अपनी ही बात करते हैं - 'आप किसी को मत देखो, मोदी को देखकर वोट दो।'



आपकी सूरत कितनी बार देखें? आपके कितने रूप हैं? क्या रावण की तरह 100 मुख हैं?



- @kharge जी pic.twitter.com/Iy6hYQfuhc — Congress (@INCIndia) November 29, 2022

"I've been seeing that votes are sought in the name of Modiji, be it municipality elections, corporation elections or state elections...Ask for votes in the name of the candidate. Is Modi going to come and work at the municipality? Is he going to help you in times of your need," the Congress veteran asked.

Amit Malviya, who heads the BJP's IT Cell, shared the video with a sharp comment.

Unable to take the heat of Gujarat election, pushed to the fringe, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge loses control over his words, calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Ravan”.



From “Maut ka Saudagar” to “Ravan”, Congress continues to insult Gujarat and it's son… pic.twitter.com/je5lkU4HBw — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 29, 2022

"Unable to take the heat of Gujarat election, pushed to the fringe, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge loses control over his words, calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ravan. From "Maut ka Saudagar" to "Ravan", Congress continues to insult Gujarat and its son...," Mr Malviya wrote.

The tweet referred to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's controversial "Maut ka Saudagar (merchant of death)" comment during the 2007 Gujarat election, targeting PM Modi - who was Chief Minister - over the 2002 riots.

Gujarat will vote on December 1 and 5 and the results will be declared on December 8.