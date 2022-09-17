Congress Plans Another March From Gujarat To Assam Next Year: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress party's 3,570 km and 150-day long foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh called the Bharat Jodo Yatra a "booster dose" for the party and, depending on its success, he said that another march traversing the breath of the country could take place in 2023.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Friday, Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress plans to take out another march next year from Porbandar in Gujarat to Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Congress leader also added that the Assam leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra will start in November this year where party leaders will transverse between Sadiya to Dhubri covering a distance of 800km.

Mr Ramesh added that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has nothing to do with state elections of Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka or the Lok Sabha election of 2024.

"This yatra is tapasya (penance) of Rahul Gandhi. India is being divided. There is glaring economic inequity with food items being taxed under GST, middle class is under pressure and there is growing unemployment," he said.

He further said that the country was suffering under social polarisation and divisive ideology "that encourages political centralization". "Constitutional bodies are misused and weakened and attempts are made to weaken states, " Mr Ramesh said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10 evening, would traverse through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.