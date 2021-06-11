Congress Panel Suggests Navjot Sidhu Must Be Suitably Accomodated: Report

Party sources said two plans have been proposed to pacify Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The three-member panel, set up by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to end factionalism in the party's Punjab unit, submitted its report on Thursday. It has reportedly recommended accommodation of former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, setting up of a coordination committee and filling vacant posts in the organisation.

The panel had held deliberations with party MLAs, Mr Sidhu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Sources said the panel has recommended a committee to coordinate between the state government and the party.

"The Plan A talks of making Mr Sidhu president of the state unit; if Captain Amarinder Singh does not agree to this, then Mr Sidhu can be made Deputy Chief Minister or chairman of the election campaign committee or chairman of the election management committee," a source said.

Except for a few, most leaders were in the favour of Mr Singh, and the panel has indicated that he should be retained as the leader.

Captain Amarinder Singh is in a strong position, has a hold on both power and the organization and is the biggest face of the party in the state, sources said.

The panel, comprising party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat and JP Aggarwal, held its meetings in Delhi, and the exercise was seen as an effort by the party to sort out issues concerning the state unit ahead of next year's assembly polls.

The panel has suggested that another Deputy Chief Minister may be appointed as per the Chief Minister's choice.

The panel is learnt to be of the view that Mr Sidhu cannot be ignored.

It has also recommended that a new state party president be appointed.

Some angry MLAs and leaders could be accommodated in corporations and boards, sources said.