'Congress Owns Corruption, BJP Owns Amrit Kaal': PM Modi In Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Congress owns corruption and BJP owns 'Amrit Kaal' adding that during the tenure of Congress, there were only scams and corruption.

While addressing a public meeting in Belagavi, PM Narendra Modi said, "Congress owns corruption and BJP owns 'Amrit Kaal'. Congress party is all about nepotism and corruption, and BJP is all about development".

"When the very foundations and ideas of a party are 'Parivarvaad' when the dependency of a Party lies in the corrupt Ecosystem, it cannot deliver results on the ground. It cannot work for the welfare of the people," he added.

He further stated that marginalised sections of society had to bear losses during the period of Congress.

"During the corruption period of Congress, there were only scams. Our Dalits, tribals and people of backward society had to bear a huge loss due to this. BJP is sincerely working for the poor, Dalits, backward and Banjara communities. We are working day and night for these sections of the society but Congress never wants your upliftment. Congress is just doing the work of abusing Modi. Congress hates whoever works for Dalits and backward," PM Modi said.

On the occasion, PM Modi also mentioned that Congress gave stepmotherly treatment to the Cooperatives in the country.

"Congress gave stepmotherly treatment to our Cooperatives while our Government has given the benefit of tax exemption to the Cooperatives Sector as well. This land is the land of farmers who add sweetness to our lives, but the sugarcane farmer was troubled in every way during the Congress rule. The BJP government took steps to empower the sugarcane cooperatives. We also emphasized alternative uses of sugarcane other than sugar," he said.

"On May 10, you have to vote for the return of the double-engine government in the state," he added.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

