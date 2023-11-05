Congress Opposed Caste Census, BJP Now Doing Same: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav said atrocities against women were the highest in Madhya Pradesh (File)

The Congress stopped the caste census and the implementation of the Mandal Commission report in the past and the BJP is taking a similar stand now," claimed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, adding, "Both parties know the importance of "PDA" or "picchde (backward classes), Dalits and Adivasis."

Addressing a rally in the Jatara Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh, where Assembly polls will be held on November 17, Akhilesh Yadav said both the Congress and the BJP are now talking about caste census and reservations to woo the PDA segment.

"It was the Congress that stopped the caste census and refused to implement the Mandal Commission report. The BJP is taking the same path. Now, Congress and the BJP are talking about caste census and reservations. As polls come close, both parties realise the strength of PDA," he claimed.

The Samajwadi Party is in favour of a caste census, 27 per cent reservation for the Other Backward Classes, and a scheme for women better than the Madhya Pradesh government's Ladli Behna Scheme as the aid would be Rs 3,000 per month, he said.

Slamming the Narendra Modi government, Akhilesh Yadav claimed those recruited in the armed forces under the Agniveer scheme will not get martyr status or financial assistance if they are killed in the line of duty.

Can a government that gives such half-baked provisions to soldiers be called nationalist? the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister asked.

He said atrocities against women were the highest in Madhya Pradesh, while the condition of Dalits and tribals was also dire.

People do not know the enticement that came into play leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government and the return of the BJP dispensation under Shivraj Singh Chouhan in March 2020, he said.

The SP and the Congress are part of the Opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) but the two are fighting the Madhya Pradesh polls separately.

Akhilesh Yadav and Kamal Nath earlier had a spat over the lack of an alliance for the Madhya Pradesh polls, with the former claiming such behaviour on the part of the Congress could lead to repercussions in UP.

