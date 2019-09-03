'High-Handed Tactics, Vendetta': Congress On DK Shivakumar Arrest

Shivakumar was arrested under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (File)

Former Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar's arrest is an attempt by the centre to distract the masses from their "failed policies" and the economic slowdown, the Congress said on Tuesday, after the leader was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate, which has been questioning him in a money laundering case.

"We strongly condemn the high-handed tactics and vendetta politics being deployed against Congress leaders. The arrest of DK Shivakumar is yet another attempt by the government to distract the public from their failed policies and the sorry state of the economy," the Congress tweeted.

On Tuesday, Mr Shivakumar, considered to be the Congress's troubleshooter in Karnataka, was questioned for the fourth day by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case. The agency said he was not cooperating with the investigation.

Mr Shivakumar was summoned to the national capital last Thursday by the probe agency after a court dismissed his request for protection from arrest.

Last month, after landing in Delhi from Bengaluru, the leader had said he would cooperate in the investigation.

"It is my duty (to appear).... I have to respect the law. We are lawmakers and law abiding citizens. They (ED) have summoned me... I don't know why they have called me under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)."

"But, let me see, hear them. I am ready to face them (ED)," he had told reporters outside the ED office.

