Congress's 'Name China' Dare For PM After Border Clash In Arunachal

The Congress has demanded the Modi government discusses the Arunachal border clash in Parliament. (File)

The clash in Tawang sector snowballed into a major issue on Tuesday with the Congress accusing the government of hiding the truth and staging a walkout in both houses of Parliament even as Home Minister Amit Shah claimed the reason behind disruptions was a question on cancellation of FCRA registration of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Several opposition members of the CPI, CPI-M, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP and JMM joined the Congress members in staging walkout from both the houses.

The Opposition led by the Congress alleged that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement in Parliament on the Sino-India border clash was "incomplete" and demanded the government discusses the issue in Parliament.

The opposition party also alleged that national security and territorial integrity are being impinged upon by brazen Chinese transgressions as the government remains a "mute spectator".

It further accused the government of "diplomatic failure" and said that is why China is indulging in such clashes along the border.

The party claimed the Centre was diverting public attention by raising other issues like cancellation of FCRA registration of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said every Indian deserves to know the truth on what is happening at the border and that is why his party has demanded a discussion on the same in Parliament.

Congress spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has lost its pre-eminent position in Southeast Asia and that the prime minister hides behind its ministers whenever an issue of national security comes up.

Mr Kharge said despite the demand to ensure status quo ante as of April 2020, China has refused to vacate our territory and has been deliberately taking shelter behind the statement of the prime minister dated June 20, 2020, saying that no one has entered into our territory. Even the ongoing talks with the Chinese for a push back from our territory have come to a standstill, he said.

"In the midst of all this, the news of unprovoked attempts of incursions into our territory in Tawang sector across the LAC by the Chinese raises more concerns.

"We want on behalf of the entire country the whole situation at the border with China be made clear. We will not allow anyone to occupy India's land. The entire country is united on this issue. But, you have to tell the country clearly. All facts should be told for the sake of our soldiers who were martyred in Galwan and a discussion in Parliament should happen," Mr Kharge said as the party staged a walkout.

Congress MPs said there was no point in sitting inside the House if they are not given clarifications on the minister's statement.

Both Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh refused permission to the opposition Congress to seek clarifications on defence minister's statement, saying the matter was sensitive in nature. Harivansh cited several instances in the past in this regard.

"The opposition repeatedly asked for a debate on the Chinese transgression, but the government refused to allow it. The defence minister left without giving any clarification to the House. This is not good for the nation," Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mr Kharge told reporters, asserting that his party stood united with the armed forces.

Seeking to turn the tables on the Congress, Shah said no one can capture an inch of Indian land till the Modi government is in power.

He, however, claimed that the actual reason behind the Congress disrupting Lok Sabha proceedings was not the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers but a question on the cancellation of FCRA registration of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Shah said if the Question Hour, which could not take place due to opposition's protest, had continued, then he would have told the House that the RGF's Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration was cancelled as it got Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese embassy for research related to development of the Sino-India relationship while its registration is for social work.

The home minister claimed India lost its membership of the United Nations Security Council because of the personal relationship its leaders had with foreign leaders.

Shah alleged the RGF headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi received Rs 50 lakh from Zakir Naik, founder of the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), which was banned by the government for its alleged involvement in terrorism.

On the border issue, the minister made it clear that the "BJP government will not allow any incursion on land. We will not leave an inch of land. The bravery shown by soldiers is appreciable, they have saved our land".

Taking on the home minister, Congress leader Pawan Khera said he was making allegations against the Congress but should answer why the BJP was taking the help of UC News Mobile and ShareIt in 2019 elections.

"The accounts of Rajiv Gandhi foundation are in public domain and there is nothing to hide about them. But what are the RSS ties with China's communist party and why they knock at China's doors and why it has a tie-up with CPC. Even when they are not in power, the BJP goes there to get lessons from China. What are India Foundation and Vivekanand Foundation's relations with China, the Home minister should tell," he said.

Mr Khera also demanded that the government should make public details of the PM Cares fund and tell which Chinese companies have given donations to it.

"We want to know what is the secret of Modi ji giving a clean chit to China in 2020. We are concerned about the country's integrity and its borders.

"The BJP government is not able to protect the territorial integrity of our country," Gogoi said, adding that we have to prepare a united strategy after taking everyone together.

"Modi ji, dariye mat. (Don't be afraid). Name China and assure the country on how India plans to take on this challenge strongly," Gogoi said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)