Congress MPs Skip Breakfast Meeting With President Droupadi Murmu

The Congress on Wednesday skipped a breakfast meeting hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for MPs from various states where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present.

President Murmu hosted MPs from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and some northeastern states.

Sources told PTI the President had invited MPs from states of Uttar Pradesh (only Lok Sabha), Rajasthan (both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim, but Congress MPs, including Sonia Gandhi, from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were not present.

Senior party leaders KC Venugopal and Pramod Tiwari skipped the breakfast meeting and attended the meeting of opposition leaders instead. While Sonia Gandhi is the lone Lok Sabha MP from the Congress from Uttar Pradesh, the opposition party has six Rajya Sabha MPs but none were present this morning at Rashtrapati Bhawan, the sources said.

"President Droupadi Murmu hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was also present on the occasion," the Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted along with pictures of the MPs with the President and the prime minister.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who is from Rajasthan was also present at the meeting.

The President has been meeting MPs from different states since March 15 and the last such breakfast meeting is on March 31 which will be attended by MPs from states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya.

