Congress MP, Sacked From JNU Over Sex Abuse, To Join Probe Today Or Tomorrow

Congress MP Bimol Akoijam, who is facing sexual harassment allegations, has responded to the Delhi Police notice and has committed to joining the probe into the charges against him.

In his reply via email, the sacked JNU professor has informed the police that he will join the investigation on Thursday or Friday.

Amid a raging controversy and political showdown over allegations against him, Bimol Akoijam left Imphal for Delhi on Thursday, asserting that he would fight for justice in connection with the sexual harassment case.

Akoijam was photographed at Imphal airport around 1.20 pm before boarding his scheduled 1.50 pm IndiGo flight to Delhi. He is expected to appear before Delhi Police in the evening, sources said.

Akoijam, the MP from Inner Manipur who was a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences at JNU, was dismissed with immediate effect on October 9 after an inquiry into the sexual harassment allegations against him.

Read | "Sex For Marks": BJP Protests Against Congress MP Charged Of Harassment At JNU

He has, however, denied the charges.

At least 11 female students complained against Akoijam in May this year. The complainants alleged that the professor invited students to his campus residence on the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to harass them sexually. Some students alleged that he also made obscene and inappropriate remarks in class.

Speaking to mediapersons at the airport, Akoijam said he would fight for justice and maintained that he had nothing to hide.

His departure came a day after he addressed supporters outside his residence at Keishamthong on Wednesday, rejecting allegations that he had failed to cooperate with an inquiry and challenging those concerned to make the relevant records public.

"I have nothing to hide. Wait and watch," Akoijam said, maintaining that the truth would eventually emerge.

The Congress MP said he had submitted a written response on May 31 to the JNU panel and appeared in person to give his deposition on August 16. He also disputed claims that he had failed to produce witnesses, asserting that eight witnesses had given their statements in person at the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) office on August 14.

"These are lies. You cannot make lies truth by repeating them," he said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP's women MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday and demanded action against the Congress MP.