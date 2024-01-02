Congress MP's "Cancer-Ridden Trinamool" Outburst Pricks INDIA Bloc

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's announcement that only her party, the Trinamool Congress, can take on the BJP in the state has not gone down well with its Opposition bloc INDIA partner Congress.

Adhir Rajan Chowdhury, the Congress MP from Bengal's Behrampore, has blasted Ms Banerjee's party, which he called is riddled with factionalism, for not following a uniform, consistent and united stand against the BJP while being a member of the INDIA bloc.

"I have told you earlier clearly that the Trinamool Congress is ridden with factionalism, and is drowning in corruption. It's a party afflicted by the cancer of corruption. The cancer-ridden Trinamool has no answer on how to survive. The Trinamool is a gone case in Bengal," Mr Chowdhury told reporters today.

"The days of the TMC (Trinamool Congress) are numbered, and their survival days are over," he added.

With just months to go for the general election, the mistrust among the two INDIA bloc members on seat-sharing remains a hurdle in the smooth working of the bloc, whose last big meeting was held in Delhi in December.

Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh hit back at Mr Chowdhury with the allegation that it was the Bengal Congress unit that has been trying to harm the INDIA bloc.

"A section of the Bengal Congress is working with the BJP. The Congress leadership should look into it. Mamata Banerjee didi is helping you and cooperating with the Congress to uproot the BJP from Delhi. But the Congress Bengal president is giving oxygen to the BJP. What is the message they are trying to give?" Mr Ghosh said in a video statement shared with reporters.

Last week, Ms Banerjee had made it clear that the Trinamool does not intend to share any of the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats with the Congress.

"INDIA alliance will be there across the country. In Bengal, the Trinamool will fight and defeat the BJP. Remember, in Bengal, only Trinamool can teach a lesson to the BJP and not any other party," Ms Banerjee said at a gathering in North 24 Parganas.

Mr Ghosh last month backed the idea of making Ms Banerjee the face of the INDIA bloc, citing her long political career - a three-time chief minister and a three-time Union Minister.