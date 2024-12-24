Congress Leader Files Complaint Against Allu Arjun Over Scene In 'Pushpa 2'

In his complaint, Theenmar Mallanna demanded action against the film's director Sukumar and Allu Arjun

A senior leader of the Congress in Telangana has filed a complaint with the police against Telugu superstar Allu Arjun over his new movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rise', alleging a scene in it insults the police force.

Congress's Theenmar Mallanna filed the complaint with the Medipalli police station. Besides the actor, the complaint names the movie's director Sukumar, and the producers.

Theenmar Mallanna has specifically criticised a scene where the protagonist urinates in a swimming pool while a police officer is in it. The MLC described the scene as disrespectful and degrading to the dignity of law enforcement officers.

In his complaint, he demanded action against the film's director Sukumar and Allu Arjun, who plays the lead, as well as the producers of the movie. He urged authorities to take strict measures to address what he called an offensive portrayal of the police.

The fresh complaint comes on the heels of the massive row over the stampede at a movie hall in Hyderabad during the premiere of the film on December 4. A woman had died at Sandhya Theatre and her eight-year-old son, who was critically injured, is still in a coma.

Allu Arjun, who was present for the premiere despite the refusal of police permission, was arrested and is currently out on bail.

While the woman's husband, Bhaskar, says he is ready to drop the case against the actor, the state police has issued a fresh notice to Allu Arjun, asking him to appear for questioning at 11 am on Tuesday.

The matter is now escalating into a political row, with the state's Opposition BJP and Bharat Rashtra Samithi targetting the Congress government over Sunday's violent protests at the actor's house.

The Opposition is claiming that some of the attackers belonged to the Kodangal assembly constituency of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Six people, who claim to be students of Osmania University have been arrested for allegedly throwing tomatoes at Allu Arjun's home and damaging flower pots.