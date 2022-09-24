In Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot, Big Congress Meet On Rajasthan Top Post

Sachin Pilot may finally get Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan chair, two years after failed coup. (File)

The Congress has called meeting of all its MLAs in Rajasthan amid buzz that Ashok Gehlot may finally make way for Sachin Pilot to take over as Chief Minister while he moves to becoming Congress President.

The party headquarters in Delhi is involved directly — senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge has been appointed Observer, and Ajay Maken, the state in-charge, will attend — which means the state's top post is likely to be the agenda.

Ashok Gehlot's election as Congress President next month remains all but done as he has the Gandhis' backing. And after some dithering and pushback, he has acceded to the party rule of 'one man, one post'.