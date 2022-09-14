Congress May Let Sonia Gandhi Name State Chiefs, National Body Members: Sources

The Congress's top rung has asked all state units to pass resolutions for interim president Sonia Gandhi to nominate state unit chiefs and All India Congress Committee (AICC) members, sources have told NDTV. This could mean a question mark on the entire process of internal elections to be held next month, though the centrepiece of that — election of a party president — may not be covered by such resolutions.

Sonia Gandhi will not be contesting, but what's put the party in a fix is her son Rahul Gandhi's decision not to contest either. The family is learnt to be keen on a non-Gandhi, which means Sonia Gandhi's daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, currently a general secretary, is not an option. Loyalists such as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are seen as possible non-Gandhi options.

Insiders say nothing stops the state delegates from passing a resolution to allow current chief Sonia Gandhi to name the next Congress president as well. But that will not be binding on the Congress Central Election Authority. "We are not a part of this process of passing resolutions," said a leader associated with the poll process.

Pradesh Congress Committees have been requested to pass resolutions before the 20th of this month. The process of election notification starts from September 22, and voting is on October 17.

Sonia Gandhi has been interim president for the past three years. She held the post fulltime for a record 18 consecutive years until her son Rahul Gandhi succeeded her in 2017, elected unopposed. But he quit after the 2019 Lok Sabha election loss, and she returned for an interim setup. The election is due since.

The last time the party saw election was in 2000, when senior leader Jitendra Prasad from Uttar Pradesh challenged Sonia Gandhi. She won by securing nearly 99 per cent of the delegate votes. He stayed with the Congress for years after that, as did his son Jitin Prasada, who is now with the BJP.