Congress Made Us Wait, Will Talk To Mayawati: Akhilesh Yadav On MP Polls

Congress has made us wait for too long, said Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is likely to follow the example of Mayawati and cut the Congress out of any possible alliance in the coming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress, he said, has made them "wait too long" and they will hold talks with BSP. The remark is seen as an indication that the Samajawadi chief will forge yet another electoral understanding with Mayawati - the kind that led to a shock defeat for the BJP in a string of by-elections in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year.

"We have waited too long for the Congress. How much longer should we wait? We will now consult the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), with which we had an alliance, and the BSP for the coming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh," news agency Press Trust of India quoted Akhilesh Yadav as saying.

On Wednesday, the Samajwadi Party chief had urged the Congress to show magnanimity, saying any delay in seat sharing talks might prompt "other parties" to declare their candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. "After this, they (Congress) will be levelling allegations that they colluded with the BJP," Mr Yadav had told reporters in Lucknow.

State leaders of the Congress have tied Mayawati's demand during seat sharing as one that would benefit the BJP. Senior party leader Digvajaya Singh had even said Mayawati was not signing a deal with the Congress because of the investigations into the corruption cases against her.

Irked, Mayawati announced on Wednesday that she would not contest the election in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in an alliance with the Congress "at any cost".

Mayawati, 62, was widely seen as the x-factor in any opposition grouping after she made a winning combo with Akhilesh Yadav to snatch key BJP seats in the Uttar Pradesh by-polls. But the math was harder across the negotiating table, as, over the past weeks, it became increasingly clear that the Mayawati-Congress seat-sharing talks were a no-go.

Mayawati had demanded 40 of Madhya Pradesh's 231 seats, but with a package deal in Rajasthan. While Madhya Pradesh Congress was agreeable to a deal though with a rider on the number of seats to be offered, the Rajasthan Congress was of the view that it would be Mayawati who would benefit from any seat sharing arrangement in the state. Mayawati made it clear that she would not make any deal unless her demands were met.

Mayawati, however, left the window open for a tie-up in the 2019 national election, for which the opposition plans to join forces against the BJP.

Earlier last month, the BSP chief had announced a tie-up for the Chhattisgarh polls with Ajit Jogi, who was expelled by the Congress in 2016 and is seen to have enough firepower to singe the party in a state it hoped to win after BJP's 15-year rule.