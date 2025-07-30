Meghalaya Congress Loses Last MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh To Ruling Party

The Congress party in Meghalaya lost its final foothold in the state assembly on Wednesday after its last MLA, Ronnie V Lyngdoh, joined the ruling National People's Party (NPP).

Lyngdoh, who represented the Mylliem constituency and served as the opposition's chief whip, officially joined the NPP by submitting a letter to Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma, in the presence of senior NPP leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, former Mylliem MLA Hamelson Dohling, and party strategist Daniel M Thangkhiew.

"I have joined with no preconditions. I have joined to help Conrad Sangma ensure stability, peace, and growth in the state. I want development in the area I represent, and I left the Congress because I believe I can serve my people better," Lyngdoh said.

With Lyngdoh changing sides, the Congress is now left with no representation in the 60-member assembly, while the NPP holds 33 seats.

Confirming the legitimacy of the merger, Speaker Thomas A Sangma said, "I have verified his letter resigning from Congress and another letter stating that he is merging with the NPP. I have taken legal advice and found that this is permissible under the law."

Lyngdoh is the fourth Congress MLA to defect to the NPP in under a year. Previously, Celestine Lyngdoh (Umsning), Gabriel Wahlang (Nongstoin), and Charles Marngar (Mawhati) had joined the Conrad K Sangma-led party last year on August 19.

The Congress secured five seats in the 2023 Assembly elections. One of them, Saleng A Sangma, was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2024 from Tura, while the remaining four have now joined the NPP.



Their defections were recognised by the speaker under the anti-defection law, as they formed two-thirds of the Congress legislature party.