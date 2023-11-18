Congress 'Looted Rajasthan In A Scientific Way', Alleges Himanta Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a dig at the Congress party on Saturday, saying that the Congress had resolved to loot Rajasthan, and they did so.

"Congress had resolved that they would loot Rajasthan and it did so. Wherever Congress is, it is looting the people. They do appeasement politics. What happened with Kanhaiya Lal. If the same incident had happened in Assam, Uttar Pradesh or Haryana, immediate action would have been taken. Every day some incident comes from Rajasthan but women are respected in BJP-ruled states," Mr Sarma said addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan's Pratapgarh.

He further alleged that the Congress looted the entire Rajasthan in a scientific way from petrol to electricity.

"You can see that the whole of Rajasthan was looted in a scientific way. If we compare Rajasthan and Assam in economy and geography, in Assam, there is a BJP government. We give petrol to people at Rs 97 to 98 per litre. In Haryana and UP, it is Rs 94 to 95 but in Rajasthan, it is Rs 108 to 110 and Priyanka Gandhi comes here and says that they're with the poor. If you compare it with other states, Rajasthan people have to pay the highest amount of electricity bills. It is costlier than north-eastern states like Meghalaya and Manipur," Himanta Biswa Sarma added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched an all-out attack on the Congress party, accusing it of "terrorism" and "atrocities" against women.

Attacking the Gehlot government over the alleged atrocities against the women in the state, PM Modi said, "Where there is Congress government, terrorism, atrocities, all these things, are unbridled there... For Congress appeasement is everything and for it, they can go to any level..."

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 while counting of votes will take place on December 3, 2023.

