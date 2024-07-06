Congress 'Lies And Rumours' Won't Work In Haryana Assembly Polls: ML Khattar

He exuded confidence that BJP will form government for third time in Haryana (File)

Union Minister and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday attacked the Congress, saying its "lies" will not work in the Haryana assembly polls, and exuded confidence that his party will form government in the state for the third consecutive time.

The elections in Haryana are due later this year.

"Congress party has become a factory of lies and rumours and their lies will not work in the assembly elections," said Mr Khattar in a post on X.

आज करनाल प्रवास पर विधानसभा चुनाव की तैयारियों को लेकर कार्यकर्ताओं से चर्चा हुई। अत्यंत सहज, सरल और परिश्रमी कार्यकर्ता मोदी जी के लगातार तीसरी बार प्रधानमंत्री बनने से भरपूर उत्साह में हैं और विधानसभा चुनाव के लिये तैयार हैं।

काँग्रेस पार्टी झूठ और अफवाहों की फैक्टरी बन चुकी है… pic.twitter.com/jJCHetQ0A9 — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) July 6, 2024

Talking to reporters in Karnal after a meeting with BJP workers on preparations for the polls, Mr Khattar, a former Haryana chief minister, said the Congress "lies and rumours" will not work in the assembly elections.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government for the third time in Haryana.

Opposition Congress has been attacking the BJP government in Haryana over several issues, including corruption, unemployment and law and order.

To a question, Karnal MP Khattar welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent announcement that the BJP will fight the upcoming state elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)