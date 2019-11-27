Congress Leaders Meet Sharad Pawar Ahead Of Uddhav Thackeray's Swearing-In

A number of leaders met Sharad Pawar. (File)

Senior Congress leaders including Ahmed Patel on Wednesday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence to discuss issues pertaining to Maharashtra's ministerial council and oath-taking ceremony."

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and senior party leader Prithviraj Chavan were also present at the meeting.

The three parties have already named Mr Thackeray as the chief ministerial face of the ''Maharashtra Vikas Aaghadi'' (MVA) they have formed.

"The leaders are expected to discuss the ministerial council and leaders to be invited for the swearing-in ceremony," sources said. Mr Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony will take place on Thursday evening at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

