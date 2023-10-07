Congress Leaders Meet In Delhi To Finalise Madhya Pradesh Poll Candidates

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election is scheduled to be held later this year. (File)

The Central Election Committee meeting of Congress to finalise candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections is underway in the national capital on Saturday.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly election is scheduled to be held later this year.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were present at the meeting.

The meeting is underway at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

Congress leaders KC Venugopal and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath also attended the meeting.

Earlier, on October 3, the Congress screening committee held a meeting to decide on candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

Ahead of the electoral battle, the ruling BJP and the Congress have intensified their campaigns, taking potshots at each other.

Both parties have pulled out their top leaders and campaign heavyweights, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading the campaign for the BJP and the likes of Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other prominent leaders leading the Congress's efforts to win the voters' confidence.

The BJP has already put out two lists of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh polls. Their second list included several BJP heavyweights in the state, including Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

The Congress is bidding to wrest power from the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, with Rahul Gandhi and his sister and the party's national general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, already holding a clutch of rallies in the state.

The polls, which are likely to be scheduled sometime between October and November this year, will see people electing legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states going to polls at the end of this year.

