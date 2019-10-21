Congress Leaders Including Ex-Civic Body Councillor Rekha Rani Join AAP

Looking at the works by the AAP in last 5 years, many from Congress, BJP are joining party: Sanjay Singh

Congress party leader and former MCD councillor Rekha Rani joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday.

Apart from her, other Congress leaders who joined the AAP today were Chaudhary Biren Singh, Vijendra Pradhan, Thakur Prempal Singh, Mangal Ram Goswami, Jai Prakash Giri, Brajesh Kashyap, Rishipal, and Deepak Sharma.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh welcomed them to the party.

"Looking at the works done by the AAP in the last five years, many top leaders from the Congress and the BJP are joining the AAP," said Sanjay Singh.

"I am happy to join the AAP because not only the people of Delhi but also the people around the world are talking about the governance model of the AAP," said Rani.

"People across the world are saying that the work done by the AAP has benefitted the people. The AAP will retain power in the city-state," said Rani, who was a general secretary of Delhi''s Mahila Congress unit.

