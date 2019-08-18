Nehru-Gandhi Family In Leadership Important For Congress: Salman Khurshid

I think outsiders shouldn't dictate us on who should be our leader: Salman Khurshid

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday said it is important for the Congress to have a prominent member of the Nehru-Gandhi family in the leadership of the party.

He exuded confidence that the party would be revived soon with Sonia Gandhi at the helm.

"Just like me, thousands of Congress leaders and workers feel that it is important for the party to have an important member of Nehru-Gandhi family in the leadership of the party."

"I think outsiders should not dictate us on who should be our leader or what kind of leader we need," Mr Khurshid said at the sidelines of a programme.

Sonia Gandhi, 72, was appointed the interim Congress president barely 20 months after she had voluntarily relinquished the post in favour of her son Rahul.

However, he refused to continue as the party chief after the humiliating defeat of the party in the 2019 general election.

