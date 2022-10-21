Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Visits Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt In Andhra

"The bond of love I felt with people here is deep and strong," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Andhra Pradesh's Mantralayam during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday. Photos from the leader's visit have been widely shared on the Internet. The foot march, which started on September 7 in Kanyakumari, will culminate in Kashmir, covering about 3,570 km.

In the pictures, Rahul Gandhi, dressed in white traditional attire, is offering prayers at the shrine.

“Shri Rahul Gandhi offered his prayers at Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt followed by a brief meeting with Sri Subudhendra Tirtha ji at Mantralayam,” the text attached to the tweet read.

In Andhra Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi and his yatris were greeted by a huge crowd. Mr Gandhi, through his official Twitter handle, posted a video thanking the people of Andhra Pradesh for their support.

“Grateful to the people of Andhra Pradesh for their tremendous response to the Yatra. The bond of love I felt with people here is deep and strong. The Congress shall reciprocate this love with hard work. We will fulfil the commitments made to the people of Andhra Pradesh,” Mr Gandhi wrote.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will travel through 12 states and two Union Territories. Rahul Gandhi, along with other workers, has been covering about 20 kms a day with an aim to reach Kashmir in five months.