Video: Rahul Gandhi Makes A Splash, Participates In Kerala Snake Boat Race

Rahul Gandhi embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra with several party workers from Kanyakumari.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is currently on the Bharat Jodo Yatra with other members of his party where they will march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir covering 3,570 km. During his journey, Mr Gandhi participated in a boat race exhibition held in Kerala.

A clip of the snake boat race exhibition, which took place in Punnamada lake, was uploaded by Srinivas BV, National President, Indian Youth Congress, on Twitter. It shows two snake boats, with men, on both sides, rowing in sync. As the camera zooms in, we can see Mr Ganadhi sitting on one of the boats and rowing. Towards the end, the boat, on which Mr Gandhi is seated, manages to reach the finish line first and beats the other group of rowers.

Rahul Gandhi embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra with several party workers from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, on September 8. Mr Gandhi began the padayatra from Agasteeswaram while being accompanied by 118 Bharat Yatris and other party workers from across the country.

The Congress leader has aimed to reach Kashmir from Kanyakumari in about five months while traversing through a total of 12 states and two Union Territories.

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi resumed the Yatra from Kerala's Haripad marking the beginning of the 11th day of the journey. A video of Mr Gandhi helping a little girl wear her footwear was shared by Netta D'Souza, the Acting President of the Mahila Congress, on Twitter.