Economy Destroyed By Demonetisation, 'Flawed' GST, 'Failed' Lockdown: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks that the economy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic which is an "Act of God", saying the Indian economy has been "destroyed" by three actions -- demonetisation, "flawed" GST and a "failed" lockdown.

Ms Sitharaman on Thursday said the economy has been hit by the pandemic, which is an ''Act of God'', and it will see a contraction in the current fiscal.

Tagging a news report on her remarks, Mr Gandhi tweeted, "India's economy has been destroyed by three actions: 1. Demonetisation 2. Flawed GST 3. Failed lockdown. Anything else is a lie."

The former Congress president has been critical of the Modi government in the handling of the economy over the past few years.