Rahul Gandhi Joined By 'Lovely Virtual Guest' On Easter In Kerala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Jeevan Jyothi Children's Home in Kalpetta, Wayanad, Kerala.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was joined by a "lovely virtual guest" today as he celebrated Easter Sunday in poll-bound Kerala by having lunch with the children at Jeevan Jyothi Children's Home in Kalpetta city of Wayanad.

Uploading a video from the occasion on his Instagram page, Mr Gandhi wrote: "A special Easter lunch with my wonderful new friends at the Jeevan Jyothi Children's Home - joined by a lovely virtual guest."

Congress leader and his sister Priyanka Gandhi made an appearance through a video call and greeted the children present there.

Ms Gandhi has been in self-isolation at her Delhi home after her husband, Robert Vadra, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Even though she has cancelled her trips to Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala for election campaigns in the three states, she didn't miss the opportunity to interact with the children in Kerala as her brother seeks to woo voters for the April 6 assembly polls.

"No better way to celebrate such an auspicious occasion. I wish you all a Happy Easter, filled with an abundance of love and peace for you and your families," Mr Gandhi wrote on Instagram, sharing the video from the interaction.

As her brother holds the phone, Priyanka Gandhi can be seen talking to the children and asking about their Easter lunch.

Mr Gandhi extended Easter wishes to the people on Twitter too. "Celebrating hope and new beginnings - Happy Easter!" tweeted the Wayanad MP.

As the campaign for the assembly polls draws to a close, Mr Gandhi has been giving a further push to reach out to the voters.

Earlier in the morning, he visited Thirunelli temple in Wayanad near which his father Rajiv Gandhi's ashes were immersed in Papanasini stream in 1991. "Visited Thirunelli Temple, Wayanad early morning today. The calming atmosphere of this place resonates within for a long time," Mr Gandhi wrote on his Facebook page after visiting the temple with AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

Elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.