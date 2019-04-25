Congress's Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Quits As Maharashtra Opposition Chief

There has been speculation that Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil could follow his son into the BJP.

Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has resigned as Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Last month, Mr Vikhe Patil had been conspicuously absent when the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced an alliance for the polls.

The hostility is said to date back to an old political feud between NCP chief Sharam Pawar and Mr Vikhe Patil's father, the late Balasaheb Vikhe Patil.

Mr Vikhe Patil's son Sujay had joined the BJP, which has fielded him from Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency, last month.

It triggered speculation that Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil could follow his son into the BJP.

But the leader was not seen at a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmednagar earlier this month, temporarily dispelling the rumours.

The Congress veteran had earlier lashed out at the NCP for not giving up the seat from its quota for Sujay.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.