Priyanka Gandhi Says Fair Probe Needed In UP Official's Suicide Case

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today said that an official committed suicide in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, which has raised serious questions over the functioning of the administration.

She termed the Ballia suicide case as saddening and demanded that a fair investigation be launched to ensure justice for the woman's family.

"It is saddening to hear about the incident of a young officer Manimanjari (Rai), a resident of Ghazipur listed in Ballia. As per reports, she had raised serious questions over the functioning of the administration," read a tweet from Ms Vadra in Hindi.

"In order to ensure that Manimanjari's family gets justice, revealing of all the facts and a fair investigation are extremely important," she added.

On Monday, Manimanjari Rai, a PCS (provicial civil services) officer, allegedly committed suicide in Ballia district.

