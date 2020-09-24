Why Farmers Are Angry If New Laws Favour Them?: Prithviraj Chavan

With new laws, farmers will become puppets in the hands of big firms: Prithviraj Chavan (File)

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan asked on Wednesday why farmers were up in the arms if the Union government has indeed enacted three "farmer friendly" laws.

"All the farmers are opposing these three controversial laws but the government is saying these are farmer friendly bills and farmers can now sell their produce freely."

"If this is true then why farmers are hitting the road and opposing the laws?" the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

"Despite having all the communication means, why the government is not able to convince farmers, farmer leaders, MPs and MLAs that these bills are in favour of farmers," he further said.

With these new laws, farmers will become puppets in the hands of big firms, he said.

"In the absence of APMCs, if there is any dispute, where will farmers go to seek justice," Mr Chavan asked.