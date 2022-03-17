Gandhis Alone Not Responsible For Party's Election Defeats: P Chidambaram

Nobody is running away from responsibility: P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today said the Gandhis alone could not be held responsible for the party's recent election defeats. He also "appealed" to the G-23 or Congress "rebel" group not to split the party.

"The Gandhis did accept responsibility, like I accepted responsibility for Goa, and others did for other states."

"Nobody is running away from responsibility. But the responsibility lies with everybody in a leadership position, be it at the block, district, state and AICC (All India Congress Committee) level. It is not enough to say that the AICC leadership is responsible," Mr Chidambaram told NDTV.