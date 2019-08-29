Congress Leader's Personal Assistant Kills Himself In Delhi, Say Police

The police said they have sent some medicines for forensic analysis

Senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi's personal assistant allegedly killed himself by consuming poison at his south-west Delhi home in Rajokri on Tuesday, the police said on Wednesday, adding no suicide was found.

Mr Bishnoi, the son of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for suspected Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations.

According to the police, Mr Bishnoi's personal assistant Sukumar Powriya worked for him for 12 years.

The police said Mr Powriya was also under the scanner after the ED raided Mr Bishnoi's properties across Gurugram in the last 24 hours.

"We have conducted the post-mortem and have handed over the body to the family. No suicide note was found from the spot and even the family members have not levelled any allegations against anyone. They have told us that he was under depression," said a senior police officer.

The police are scanning Mr Powriya's diaries and other documents to see whether he was under depression due to the raids.

"The family members have handed us some medicines. We will send them for forensic analysis to establish whether Powriya had poisoned himself by consuming them," the officer added.

