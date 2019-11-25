All Rumours Baseless, Changed Twitter Bio Month Ago: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Ridiculous commotion over a twitter profile, Jyotiraditya Scindia

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia today dismissed speculation about his Twitter bio not including his links to the party as "baseless".

Social media went into overdrive with many wondering whether Mr Scindia was planning to quit the Congress and others highlighting the reported differences between him and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

But the changes were made a month ago, Mr Scindia said.

"I had changed it (the Twitter bio) a month ago... I got feedback that it is a long biodata and should be made short. All rumours around it are baseless," Mr Scindia told news agency PTI.

Ridiculous commotion over a twitter profile change done almost a month ago! - Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) November 25, 2019

Later Mr Scindia tweeted, "Ridiculous commotion over a twitter profile change done almost a month ago!"

His Twitter bio had earlier stated, "Former Member of Parliament Guna (2002-2019). Former Minister for Power (I/C); MoS Commerce and Industry, MoS communications, IT and Post".

