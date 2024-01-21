Congress Leader Alleges 'Unruly BJP Crowd' Attacked His Vehicle In Assam

Jairam Ramesh's car surrounded by scores of men in Assam

Scores of men, with BJP flags in hand, had surrounded his SUV, threw water and shouted anti Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra slogans in Assam, claimed Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

The veteran leader said he kept his composure and waved to the "hooligans", who he claimed were part of an "unruly BJP crowd", and blamed state Chief Minister Himanta Sarma for the "attack".

The Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra is on its fourth day in the state, travelling from Biswanth district through Sonitpur to Nagaon.

"My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sunitpur by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield. They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY slogans. But we kept our composure, waived to the hooligans and sped away. This is undoubtedly the Assam CM @himantabiswa's doing. We are not intimidated and will soldier on," posted Mr Ramesh on X.

The men also attacked the cameraman and other members of the Congress social media team, including women, the party said in another post on X.

"The camera, badge and other apparatus of a vlogger who has been covering the Yatra were snatched. Members of the social media team of the party were also manhandled," Congress' communications coordinator Mahima Singh told news agency PTI.

Ms Singh said a BJP programme was happening in the area and some of the media persons had got off their vehicles to get some visuals.

"They created a very intimidating situation for us. They have refused to return the camera of the vlogger, claiming that it was not snatched," she added.