Congress Leader In Kerala Expelled Over 'Casting Couch' Comment

Former Congress party and PSC member Simi Rose Bell John was expelled from the party on Sunday following her alleged derogatory remarks against women leaders of the Congress in an interview with a private TV channel.

The announcement was made in a statement by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) General Secretary M Liju, which stated that the KPCC President K Sudhakaran had "expelled former AICC member and PSC member Simi Rose Bell John from the primary membership of the party."

According to the statement, Simi Rose Bell John's accusations were aimed at mentally harassing and defaming lakhs of women leaders and workers in the Congress movement, allegedly in collusion with political adversaries.

Simi Rose Bell John had alleged that only those close to the leadership get opportunities in the party. There is a situation similar to the "casting couch" happening within the Congress party, she alleged yesterday.

"Women leaders from the KPCC Political Affairs Committee, KPCC office bearers, and Mahila Congress State President, among others, had jointly requested the KPCC leadership to take action against her," the release stated.

The release further stated that the party was convinced that Simi Rose Bell John's actions constituted a serious breach of discipline, which led to disciplinary action.

In her reply to the charges by the Congress, Simi Rose Bell John in a news conference in Kochi lashed out at Congress LoP VD Sathesan saying, "Satheesan said that women who have dignity, pride, and dignity can not work in this party. A person who struggled for the party for some time was expelled."

She also alleged that women of dignity could not work in the Congress party.

"If they have any evidence of what is being alleged it should be released. If there is a conspiracy with the CPIM party, the proof should be released. Women of dignity, pride, and nobility can not work in this party," she said.

Earlier, KPCC President and Member of Lok Sabha K Sudhakaran said that the allegations made by Simi Rose Bell John are baseless and KPCC will investigate the matter following a complaint filed by the Mahila Congress against Simi Rose.

Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran said, "Mahila Congress has filed a complaint against Simi Rose Bell John's allegations. Simi made bad remarks against the leaders. Her allegations are baseless. KPCC will investigate the complaint filed by Mahila Congress," he said.