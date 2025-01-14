Congress Leader Dies After His Motorcycle Collides With Car In Uttar Pradesh

A Congress leader died when his motorcycle collided with a car near the Awasiya Vikas Colony intersection on Bulandshahr Road in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, police said on Tuesday.

Mainuddin (35), a secretary of the city Congress committee, was killed in the accident on Monday evening, they said.

Police official Jitendra Kumar Sharma said, "Mainuddin was returning home on his motorcycle from Tehsil Chauraha when the accident occurred. Near Awasiya Vikas Colony, his bike collided with a car, causing severe injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead."

The car's driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, which has since been taken into police custody. "We are investigating the incident and have initiated legal proceedings," Mr Sharma added.

