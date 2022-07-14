Congress Leader Allegedly Harassed Teacher With Video, Charged

Police have filed a case against a Congress leader and his wife (Representational)

A First Information Report has been filed against the district president of the Congress and his wife for allegedly harassing a Dalit woman teacher by making an obscene video of her.

Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said the case against Congress district president Virendra Patel and his wife was filed under the SC/ST Act.

Patel has termed the allegations made by the teacher as baseless.

In her complaint, the teacher said she lived in a rented room in the accused's house and used to teach their children.

Patel tried to have an illicit relation and threatened her when she objected, the complaint said.

Patel secretly made a video of the teacher while she was taking bath and started putting pressure on her for marriage by threatening to make the video viral, the police officer said.

The teacher also informed Patel's wife about it but she did not help, the police officer said.

Tired of the harassment, the teacher started living in another rented house, Patel did not leave her there either and continued to threaten her, the woman said in her complaint.