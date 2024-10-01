Congress Launches 'Laapataa Ladies' Campaign Ahead Of Maharashtra Election

Congress has put up 'Laapataa Ladies' posters across Maharashtra

In the run-up to the Maharashtra election, the Congress has launched a 'Laapataa Ladies' campaign -- named after the Kiran Rao-directed movie -- to shine the spotlight on the Eknath Shinde's government performance on the issue of women's safety.

Posters put up across the state have 'Laapataa Ladies' written on them along with a short sentence in Marathi: "64,000 women missing in a year." They also have silhouettes resembling Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The movie, Laapataa Ladies, released last year and garnered rave reviews for its message against patriarchy delivered through the comedy-drama genre. It has been chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars.

The Congress campaign also comes against the backdrop of the sexual abuse of two schoolgirls in Maharashtra's Badlapur last month. It specifically targets Mr Fadnavis, who handles the Home portfolio.

Addressing the Assembly in August last year, Mr Fadnavis said 10 per cent of women who go missing in the state don't return home.

"Women's safety is a cause of concern for the country. In Maharashtra, around 64,000 girls and women go missing every year and during Covid in 2019 and 2020 the number was the same. In 2021, 61,000 cases were registered. 87% of them have returned home, while in 2022, 86% of the missing girls and women have returned. We have been taking steps to bring this percentage down," he said.

The Congress has now cited the same number to target the Mahayuti government on its track record on women's safety.

To reach out to women voters ahead of the election, the state government has announced the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', under which eligible women in the 21-65 years age group will receive Rs 1,500 per month if their family income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh.

The upcoming election is expected to be a tough fight for the ruling coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar. The Maha Vikas Aghadi bloc of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction are on the other side. In the Lok Sabha election four months back, the Opposition bloc had put up a stellar show, winning 30 out of the state's 48 seats. While it will be looking to build on its poll success, the ruling alliance will try to turn the tables in this election.