Congress Karnataka MP, DK Suresh, Tests Covid +Ve Day After CBI Raid

DK Suresh is the brother of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar whose house was also raided on Monday.

Karnataka Congress MP, DK Suresh, has tested positive for COVID-19 a day after his house was raided by the central investigation agency CBI.

Suresh, the brother of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar whose properties were also raided on Monday, tweeted his health status urging family, friends, CBI sleuths and journalists to exercise caution.

"I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic and in isolation. I request my friends and family who have been in contact with me to get themselves tested. I also request the CBI officials and media friends who were with me to do the same," he wrote on Twitter.

The Central Bureau of Investigation raided the two Congress leaders' Bengaluru homes, besides several other properties connected to them in Karnataka, Delhi and Mumbai on Monday. The raids started in the morning and lasted through the day.

After the raids, the CBI filed a case against Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar for collecting Rs 75 crore as disproportionate assets. The raids were made based on information sent by the Enforcement Directorate.

The CBI said it has found "incriminating material" in the raid.

The leader said the action against him was part of the BJP's "vendetta politics".

"This raid is a continuation of BJP's vendetta politics against me. Congress was fighting on behalf of people ever since Corona(virus) and exposing the failures of BJP government. Such raids won't stop me from fighting against injustice. We will win against such tactics in the court of the people," he tweeted.

The Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax departments have been investigating DK Shivakumar for a while now, including on charges of tax evasion and money laundering for which he did time in the Tihar jail.

Shivakumar, who was released on bail last year, had also contracted COVID-19 several weeks ago and has since recovered.