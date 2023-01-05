Congress Is 'Finished', BJP Will Get Two-Thirds Majority In Tripura: Amit Shah

Home minister Amit Shah said the Prime Minister has made the country "secure" today. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today participated in the 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in Tripura ahead of the assembly elections and said the BJP has given good governance to the state in the last five years and the party will form the government again for a second consecutive term.

The BJP will return to power with a "two-thirds majority in the assembly elections" which are scheduled to take place this year, Mr Shah said.

"A huge turnout at the rally reflects peoples' vishwas (faith) in the BJP and it shows that the party would return to power with a thumping two-third majority in the assembly election. In the last five years the, BJP has worked for the welfare of the people," Mr Shah said.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Mr Shah said "people don't want" Congress and the Communist parties "anymore", and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation for prosperity across India.

The Congress is "finished in the country" and the Communists have "ended in the world," Mr Shah further added.

Mr Shah said the previous communist governments brought "cadre raj" into the administration in Tripura and said that no development took place in the state when the previous governments were in power, but in the last five years, the BJP laid the foundation for a prosperous Tripura.

Talking about the Jan Vishwas Yatra, Mr Shah said the 'rath yatra' will cover 1000 Km and will instill Vishwas (faith) among people.

Mr Shah said instead of terming it 'Sankalp Sabha' or 'Vijay Sabha', the name 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' shows that the BJP focuses on the confidence of people based on the performance of the government.

"The government in Tripura provided sanitary toilets, gas connections, safe drinking waters, and healthcare to tribals, and women. Tripura was known for terrorism, infiltration, armed trafficking, corruption, and crimes on tribals but now we have taken ushered in development, connectivity, sports, industrial investment, organic farming, and many other sectors," the Union Home Minister said.

"In our five-year rule in Tripura, the armed insurgency ended after reaching a consensus with the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura. Our main priority is the development of the state and our party is committed to working for the development of the society," Mr Shah asserted.

The home minister said the Prime Minister has made the country "secure" today, the Congress and Communist parties "kept Article 370 in their lap" for 75 years, but now the BJP has abrogated Article 370."

Mr Shah said the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya will be inaugurated on January 1, 2024.

"They (Congress) hindered the construction of Ram Temple in courts... After the Supreme Court verdict came, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the construction of the temple," Mr Shah slammed the Congress.

"Not only the Ram Mandir, but the Tripureshwari Mandir in the state will be renovated in two-three years," Amit Shah further added.

