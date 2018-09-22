'Congress Is A Gutter Of Corruption': Keshav Maurya

Keshav Maurya attacked the previous governments. (File)

Launching an attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya Saturday called the party "a gutter" of corruption.

"The Congress party is a dirty nullah of corruption and scandals. On what basis is Congress president Rahul Gandhi raising questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi?" Mr Maurya told party workers at a meeting held at the Visvesvaraya auditorium in Lucknow.

"Congress and its partners SP and BSP should come to the people's court in 2019, and the people will give you answers to the questions being raised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The deputy chief minister alleged that under the previous governments, poor people got their rights only on the basis of caste and religion. "However, the BJP government believes in 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', and has implemented various welfare measures for different sections of the society."

Mr Maurya also urged the members of the backward community to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2019 general election.