Congress In Rajasthan 'Stalled' Pace Of Development: Vasundhara Raje

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday alleged that the Congress government, which is divided into two factions, has failed to keep up its promises and is celebrating its one year of misgovernance.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is celebrating its first anniversary after coming into power in the state.

"There is no day in the state when there is no news of rape. Farmers are distressed due to hailstorm, health sector is mismanaged and daughters are insecure. But far away from its promises this government which is divided into two factions, is steeped in the celebration of successfully saving its chair," Ms Raje tweeted in Hindi.

The BJP national vice president said the Congress government may be patting its back by making "false" claims of development, but it is a truth that this government has "stalled the pace of development" in the state and also deprived people of basic facilities.

She said every class, including farmers, youth, women, businessmen and employees, are "feeling cheated and are distressed by the chaos that has spread in the last one year". People are also worried about facilities like electricity, water, education and roads and crime has crossed the limits, Ms Raje said.

The former chief minister said people are "disappointed" in the one year of Congress rule as the government has "snatched dream of new Rajasthan".

"The Congress government is today celebrating completion of its one year. But it is not a celebration of good governance but the misrule of the failed Congress government on every front. Today, almost all of its promises have proved to be a sham," she alleged.