Congress Impeachment Notice Against Chief Justice Wrong: Mamata Banerjee M Venkaiah Naidu yesterday rejected the notice by seven opposition parties, led by the Congress, to impeach the Chief Justice of India.

Share EMAIL PRINT Mamata Banerjee said the Trinamoool Congress did not support the impeachment move. (File photo) Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today that the Congress was wrong in giving an impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. The Trinamoool Congress did not support the impeachment move, she said.



"The Congress was wrong to give impeachment notice against the CJI. The Congress wanted us to support it. But we did not," she told "News 18 Bangla" channel.



"I told Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi not to go for impeachment," Ms Banerjee said, adding that her party did not want to interfere in the judiciary.



Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu yesterday rejected the notice by seven opposition parties, led by the Congress, to impeach the Chief Justice of India on five grounds of "misbehaviour", saying the allegations were neither "tenable nor admissible".



Mr Naidu's order, which came within two days of the notice being submitted to him, was slammed as "hasty, illegal and ill-informed" by the Congress.





