"They Said Centre Ran Captain's Government": PM Targets Gandhis In Punjab

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Punjab needs a government that takes security seriously, said PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today ripped into the Congress while campaigning in Punjab, accusing the party of "humiliating Captain Amarinder Singh" after trying to obstruct his government and run it by remote control.

PM Modi referred to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's comments about Amarinder Singh's government "run by remote control" by the central government in Delhi.

"They said we didn't want Captain's government to be run by Delhi. This means Congress governments are run by remote control by one family, not by the constitution," he said at a rally in Jalandhar.

"If the Captain worked with the central government, then did he not go by the principal of federalism under the constitution? Congress leaders say Captain did not listen to us but the central government. They kept obstructing the Punjab government and finally threw out the Captain."

The Congress is "paying for its misdeeds" now, the Prime Minister said.

"Look at the state of the Congress. Their own party is falling apart. Their own leaders are exposing them. A party with so much infighting - can it give a stable government to Punjab?" PM Modi questioned.

Punjab will vote on Sunday for a new government.

PM Modi launched a new slogan for his party's campaign: "Nava Punjab, BJP de naal, Nava Punjab, nayi team de naal. (New Punjab with the BJP, new Punjab with a new team).

The Prime Minister was addressing his first rally in Punjab since last month's security lapse, when he was forced to spend 20 minutes on a flyover on his way to a rally because of a blockade by farm protesters.

"I wanted to visit Devi Ka Talab but the Punjab Police said it can't allow it due to security. This is the condition of security in Punjab," PM Modi remarked.