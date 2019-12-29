Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Attacks UP Government Over Activist's Arrest

Police have put Sadaf in jail by making baseless allegations: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today batted for congress member and activist Sadaf Jafar who is currently lodged in jail in charges of attempted murder and assault on public servants.

The activist's bail petition was denied by a Lucknow court, which termed her offences under which she was arrested, serious in nature.

"The UP government has crossed all limits of inhumanity. Congress activist Sadaf Zafar is clearly seen asking the police to arrest those who are spreading the violence. The police have put Sadaf in jail by making baseless allegations," Ms Vadra tweeted as she reached Jafar's house to meet her family members.

"Both of Sadaf's children are eagerly awaiting the release of their mother. This insensitive government has separated children from their mother, old men from their children," Ms Vadra said in another tweet.

Earlier, the Chief Judicial Magistrate Sudesh Kumar said Jafar is not entitled to bail as the "offences under which she has been booked" are serious in nature.

Sadaf Jafar, who is also a Congress spokesperson, was arrested while she was live on Facebook from the spot where the protests had gone violent.