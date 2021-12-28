Congress Won't Compromise On Principles: Sonia Gandhi On Foundation Day

Congress Interim president Sonia Gandhi addressed party workers on occasion of Congress foundation day.

Congress Interim president Sonia Gandhi while addressing the party workers on the occasion of Congress foundation day said that the electoral ups and downs are inevitable but what is enduring is the party's lasting commitment to the service of people.

"Electoral ups and downs are inevitable but what is enduring is our lasting commitment to the service of people. Congress Party will not compromise with the principles and ideologies which have been adopted and inherited by us," said Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday.

"Over the decades, the party has confronted several challenges and it has always demonstrated its resilience. Today, we rededicate ourselves to the ideals, values, and principles of our organization that has shaped, guided, and inspired by some of the greatest, noblest, and most selfless Indians of the 20th century," she added.

Congress Interim president in her address made a veiled attack on Bharatiya Janata Party by saying that "Divisive ideologies anchored in hate and prejudice which has no role whatsoever in our freedom movement are now causing havoc on the secular fabric of our society."

"They are rewriting history to give themselves a role they do not deserve. The finest traditions of our parliamentary democracy are being deliberately damaged. Congress will fight these destructive forces," she said.

"Let there be no doubt on our steadfast resolve. We have never and we will never compromise on our fundamental beliefs that are part of our glorious legacy,' she added.

Congress celebrated the 137th foundation day of the party at the AICC headquarters here in the national capital.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among other senior party leaders were present at the function.

The Indian National Congress was formed on December 28, 1885, and conducted its first session in Mumbai (then Bombay) from the said date to December 31 of that year. Lawyer Umesh Chandra Banerjee was the first president of INC.