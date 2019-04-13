Congress Fields Kumari Selja From Ambala, Deepender Hooda From Rohtak

Kumari Selja is sitting Rajya Sabha member from Haryana (File)

Congress on Saturday came out with the list of 18 candidates for the Lok Sabha election in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, including Deepender Singh Hooda from Rohtak, Ashok Tanwar from Sirsa and Kumari Selja from Ambala in Haryana.

Kumari Selja is sitting Rajya Sabha member from Haryana.

Candidates for three other seats have been announced in Haryana. The party has fielded Shruti Chaudhary from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Capt. Ajay Singh Yadav from Gurgaon and Lalit Nagar from Faridabad.

Shruti Choudhry is the daughter of Kiran Choudhry, the Congress Legislature Party Leader in Haryana.

Haryana has 10 parliamentary seats that will go to vote on May 12 in the sixth phase of ongoing general elections. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

It announced candidates for nine seats in Uttar-Pradesh including Ghazipur, Bhadohi, Gonda, Basti, Jaunpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Mohanlalganj (SC), Chandauli and Salempur. The party has fielded Ajit Pratap Kushwah from Ghazipur against Union Minister Manoj Sinha.

In Madhya Pradesh, the party has fielded Dewasish Jararia from Bhind, Ashok Singh from Gwalior and Dinesh Girwal from Dhar. For the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh elections are due on fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh phase.

Uttar Pradesh voted for its 8 Lok Sabha seats on April 11 while voting is due in the rest of phases. UP is voting in all the seven phases for its 80 seats. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

