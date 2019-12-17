Congress Dissolves Uttarakhand Unit, New Committee To Be Formed Soon

Uttarakhand PCC is currently headed by Pritam Singh, who informed about the dissolution.

The Congress dissolved its Uttarakhand unit today, a statement by the state party chief said.

The Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee issued a statement saying the party unit has been dissolved and a new committee will take over soon.

The Uttarakhand Congress is mired in controversy after the poll debacle in the state. Sources said the party is mulling appointing a new president to balance state politics.

Former Minister Navprabhat, who belongs to the Brahmin community, is said to be the frontrunner for the top post.

The Congress lost badly in the last elections and could not manage to win the recently concluded bypoll in the state.

Last week, a meeting between two former chief ministers -- Vijay Bahuguna and Harish Rawat -- sparked off a reunion after the former left the Congress and joined the BJP. Sources said Mr Bahuguna is unhappy with the BJP for not adjusting him in the state government.