Congress Dissolves Odisha Unit, State Committees Constituted For Polls

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal announced the decision in a statement (Representational)

The Congress on Monday announced dissolution of the Odisha unit and also of all state committees constituted for the recently held assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

"The Congress president has dissolved the PCC office bearers and all other committees constituted for recently held assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha with immediate effect," AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement.

The president and working presidents of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee shall remain unchanged, he said.

