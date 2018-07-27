Congress Denies 2019 Pitch To Scrap Income Tax For Those Under 35

The plan was reportedly proposed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a meeting on July 13 (File)

The Congress on Friday dismissed reports which suggested that the party is mulling to abolish income tax for those under 35 years of age if it comes to power in 2019.

"I was asked the same question in the morning and I said no. So, I am going to say the same thing. There's no such plan," said party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala during a press briefing.

Earlier, reports emerged that the Congress is contemplating to abolish income tax for people under 35 years of age if it wins 2019 general elections.

The plan was reportedly proposed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a party meeting on July 13.