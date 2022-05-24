Hemant Soren Likely To Meet Sonia Gandhi Over Rajya Sabha Elections

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had also got the Rajya Sabha seat last time, said a Congress leader.

Congress is set to stake a claim for a Rajya Sabha berth from Jharkhand as Chief Minister Hemant Soren is likely to meet party interim president Sonia Gandhi and hold a discussion over upper house elections.

Addressing the media persons here, State Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey informed that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had also got the Rajya Sabha seat last time, so now the party would want to get this opportunity but the final decision will be taken after setting up coordination amongst all.

"CM Hemant Soren is likely to meet Sonia Gandhi to hold a discussion over Rajya Sabha elections," he said.

"Whatever decision will be taken after the discussion with our alliance it will be taken. We have given an invitation to CM Hemant Soren for the meeting. I have also discussed the political situation of Jharkhand and the organisation with Sonia Gandhi and submitted a report regarding the same," Pandey said.

"BJP is trying to destabilise the alliance government of Jharkhand. All the issues will be discussed in the meeting. Recently, I also met CM Hemant Soren," he added.

According to sources, Jharkhand Congress leaders will hold a meeting on May 26 in Delhi. PCC chief, working presidents, incharge and CLP leader will be present in this meeting.

