Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi's Speech To Students In Singapore: Highlights

During his 3-day tour, Rahul Gandhi is also slated to meet the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong and the Prime Minister of Malaysian Najib Razak.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 08, 2018 14:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi's Speech To Students In Singapore: Highlights

Rahul Gandhi met with the Indian community in Singapore

Singapore:  Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address students at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore today. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi met with Indian-origin CEOs of companies in Singapore and discussed jobs, investments and the prevalent economic conditions.


He is on a 3-day visit to Singapore and Malaysia where he will meet the Indian community, business leaders and members of the Indian Overseas Congress.

He is also slated to meet the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong and the Prime Minister of Malaysia Najib Razak.
 

Here are the highlights of Rahul Gandhi's address to students in Singapore: 




Mar 08, 2018
14:14 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi paying tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Indian National Army memorial in Singapore.
Mar 08, 2018
14:13 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi visited the Singapore Indian Association at Balestier Road. The foundation stone of the association's clubhouse was laid by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru. 
No more content
Comments
Close [X]

Trending

Rahul Gandhi in SingaporeCongress President Rahul GandhiLee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy Singapore

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chandrababu NaiduKamal HaasanDawood IbrahimRahul Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................